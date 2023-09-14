All Aurora public libraries remain closed after bomb threat, active shooter hoax

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – All libraries in Aurora were evacuated and closed following a bomb threat and an active shooter situation Thursday morning, according to the Aurora Public Library District.

9/14/23 11:28 a.m. All Aurora Public Library District locations have been evacuated due to bomb threat and active shooter situation. Please visit our website for updates. Posted by Aurora Public Library, Illinois on Thursday, September 14, 2023

Aurora Police officers responded to all three libraries for the threats. However, police say none of the threats were substantiated and will provide updates as they become available.

#APDAlert: The Aurora Police Department is currently on scene at all three Aurora libraries due to the reported threats.... Posted by Aurora Illinois Police Department on Thursday, September 14, 2023

This is the second time this week that a bomb threat was issued involving a library in Aurora. Threats were also issued in Evanston and west suburban Addison.