All Aurora public libraries remain closed after bomb threat, active shooter hoax
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – All libraries in Aurora were evacuated and closed following a bomb threat and an active shooter situation Thursday morning, according to the Aurora Public Library District.
Aurora Police officers responded to all three libraries for the threats. However, police say none of the threats were substantiated and will provide updates as they become available.
This is the second time this week that a bomb threat was issued involving a library in Aurora. Threats were also issued in Evanston and west suburban Addison.
