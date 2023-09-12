Police respond to bomb threats at libraries in Aurora, Evanston, Addison

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in at least three Chicago suburbs were responding to bomb threats at local libraries Tuesday afternoon.

Aurora police confirmed officers were on scene at all three libraries as of 3:15 p.m., due to the bomb threat:

Santori Library, 101 S. River St.

Eola Road Branch, 555 S. Eola Rd.

West Branch, 233 S. Constitution Dr.

Aurora Public Library officials confirmed all three libraries have been evacuated.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area around the libraries as police investigate. Road closures are expected.

Meantime, Evanston police confirmed officers responded to the Evanston Public Library, at 1703 Orrington Ave, for reports of a bomb threat shortly after 3:45 p.m.

The Cook County Sheriff's bomb squad was called in, and the library was being evacuated.

Police said the threat has not been substantiated, but asked people to avoid the area around the library.

In west suburban Addison, police also investigated a bomb threat at the Addison Public Library, at 4 Friendship Plaza. The library and neighboring village hall were closed to the public as a precaution, but police determined the threat was unfounded. It was not immediately clear if the Addison Public Library would reopen for the rest of the day. The library normally is open until 9 p.m. on Tuesdays.