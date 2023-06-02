Teen shot during apparent drug deal in Bolingbrook

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in southwest suburban Bolingbrook are asking people in part of the village to shelter in place, as officers search for two suspects after a 17-year-old girl was shot, apparently during a drug deal.

Police said officers were on the scene Friday afternoon, after a 17-year-old girl was shot near Lexington Drive and Lee Lane. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, but her condition was not immediately available.

Two suspects fled the scene after the shooting, and police were asking people in the area to shelter in place while they conduct a search.

Police said it is believed the shooting was the result of a prearranged drug deal, and was not random.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bolingbrook police at 630-226-8620. Anonymous tips also can be given to Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772, at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org, or by using the mobile P3 Tips app.