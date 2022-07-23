Bolingbrook police shoot, kill male suspect

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bolingbrook police shot and killed a male suspect on Friday.

Around 3:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Spruce Road for a report of a male subject who had stabbed and killed a dog, according to Bolingbrook police.

While enroute, officers were notified that the offender had also stabbed a male victim. Police said this is preliminary information only.

Upon arrival officers "engaged with the offender," shooting the suspect, police said in a news release.

The suspect and stabbing victim were transported to area hospitals. The suspect died.

The stabbing victim is in stable condition.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation by the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.