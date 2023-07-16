Watch CBS News
Local News

Bolingbrook man accidentally shoots, kills wife, then turns gun on himself

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Bolingbrook man and his wife are dead after the husband accidentally shot his wife while working on one of his handguns and then shot himself. 

According to the Bolingbrook Police Department, Simeon Hendrickson, 61, was working on one of his guns in his home Saturday evening, when it accidentally discharged, striking his wife, Laurie Hendrickson, 60. 

Simeon then shot himself with the handgun and was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Laurie was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. 

First published on July 16, 2023 / 4:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.