Bolingbrook man accidentally shoots, kills wife, then turns gun on himself

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Bolingbrook man and his wife are dead after the husband accidentally shot his wife while working on one of his handguns and then shot himself.

According to the Bolingbrook Police Department, Simeon Hendrickson, 61, was working on one of his guns in his home Saturday evening, when it accidentally discharged, striking his wife, Laurie Hendrickson, 60.

Simeon then shot himself with the handgun and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Laurie was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.