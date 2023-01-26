Boeing to appear in Texas court for arraignment in two deadly 737 Max crashes Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Boeing must report to a Texas courtroom for arraignment on federal criminal charges in two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max Airliner.

The crashes took place in 2018 and 2019 in Indonesia and Ethiopia. After those incidents, the 737 max was grounded for 20 months to install required system upgrades.

U.S. Army Captain Antoine Lewis from south suburban Matteson died in the Ethiopian crash. We spoke with his sister last week about the legal action.

"I want my brother's killers and that's basically how I Boeing knowing they were putting bad planes up in the air. I want them to feel the brunt of what they did to all the families," said Antoinette Lewis.

At first, Boeing was granted immunity in a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department after reports of fraud involving the flawed design of the 737 Max.

But the judge in Texas ruled since the victims' families weren't part of the agreement - Boeing should appear to face the criminal charges.