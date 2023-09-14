Watch CBS News
Local News

Boeing donating $300K in to help Morocco earthquake recovery efforts

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Boeing donating $300K in Morocco earthquake relief efforts
Boeing donating $300K in Morocco earthquake relief efforts 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) – Manufacturing company Boeing is helping with relief efforts following the devastating earthquake that hit Morocco.

They're giving $300,000 to assist with earthquake recovery efforts in Morocco.

The company said half of the money will go to the American Red Cross for shelter and hygiene kits, and the other half will go to Care International for emergency water, food, and medical support.

At least 2,900 people were killed by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake earlier this week.

The Atlas Mountain region was hit the hardest.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 8:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.