Boeing donating $300K in to help Morocco earthquake recovery efforts

CHICAGO (CBS) – Manufacturing company Boeing is helping with relief efforts following the devastating earthquake that hit Morocco.

They're giving $300,000 to assist with earthquake recovery efforts in Morocco.

The company said half of the money will go to the American Red Cross for shelter and hygiene kits, and the other half will go to Care International for emergency water, food, and medical support.

At least 2,900 people were killed by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake earlier this week.

The Atlas Mountain region was hit the hardest.