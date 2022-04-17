Body recovered from Lake Michigan at 26th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – A body was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday morning at 26th Street, according to police.

Marine Unit recovered the body of an unidentified man, of unknown age, from the water in the 3000 block of South Fort Dearborn.

The victim was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation. Autopsy results are pending.

This is the third body recovery in two days. Two bodies were also recovered Saturday from the Chicago River.