Burned body found in marsh in west Chicago suburbs

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found burned Wednesday morning in the area of the Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton, Illinois.

The Wheaton Police Department said officers and fire crews responded to the scene after someone walking in the area noticed a fire in the marsh off the trail around 7:20 a.m. and found burned human remains.

"We understand that the community has questions, and we are working diligently to be able to provide more information," Wheaton Police Chief P.J. Youker said.

Youker said due to the nature of the incident, more time is needed for investigation, but there's no threat to the public.

The identity of the body is being withheld pending notification of next of kin in cooperation with the DuPage County Coroner's Office.

Additional information will be provided through Wheaton's email/text updates, in addition to the city's Facebook page and website.

The DuPage County Coroner's Office, the Arson Task Force, and the Forensic Investigation Unit of the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team are assisting in the investigation.