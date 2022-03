CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was found in Lake Michigan near Steelworkers Park Sunday afternoon.

The body was found at 90th Street, near where the lake meets the Calumet River.

The Fire Department said the mission was a recovery, meaning the victim has died.

Person in water about 90th. This will be a recovery. pic.twitter.com/gOTGVp0Dfh — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 13, 2022

Further details were not immediately available.