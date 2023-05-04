Body found in Fox River in McHenry

McHENRY, Ill. (CBS) -- A body was found in the Fox River in McHenry Wednesday, police said.

On Wednesday at 3:15 p.m., the McHenry County Sheriff's office and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District were called to the 2000 block of Fernwood Lake in McHenry after someone was found dead in the Fox River.

A boater noticed a man's body in the water.

McHenry police are also investigating the disappearance of Gustavo Guzman-Perez, 28, who has not been seen since Saturday, April 22. He was last seen in the McHenry Country Club subdivision in the 3000 block of West Virginia Avenue.

Authorities have not determined whether the body found in the Fox River is Guzman Perez's.

McHenry police emphasized there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the McHenry Police Department at (815) 363-2200 or its Criminal Investigation Division at (815) 363-2599, Those wishing to call anonymously may call the McHenry Police Department tip line at (815) 363-2124.