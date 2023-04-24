MISSING: Gustavo Guzman-Perez, 28, last seen Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in the north suburbs are looking for a missing McHenry man they describe as "at-risk."

Gustavo Guzman-Perez, 28, was last seen at 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 3000 block of West Virginia Avenue, according to McHenry police.

Guzman-Perez is 5-foot-5 and approximately 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a navy or black Nike hoodie.

Gustavo Guzman-Perez, 28, has been missing since April 22, 2023. McHenry Police Department

Police said there is no reason to suspect foul play in his disappearance

The McHenry County Township Fire Protection District, McHenry County Sheriff's Office, McHenry County Emergency Management Agency, and approximately 60 volunteers helped McHenry Police search for Guzman-Perez on Sunday, checking 665 acers at and near the McHenry Country Club. Boats also searched the Fox River from Illinois Route 120 to the McHenry Dam.

Anyone who might know where he is is asked to call the McHenry Police Department at 815-363-2200 or its Criminal Investigation Division at 815-363-2599. Anonymous tips also can be provided through the McHenry Police tip line at 815- 363-2124.