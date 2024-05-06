'Bob Hearts Abishola' series finale to air on May 6 'Bob Hearts Abishola' series finale to air on May 6 01:37

The critically-acclaimed comedy series, "BOB ♥ ABISHOLA" is airing its series finale on Monday, May 6 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The series will sign off after the fifth season on the Network. The fifth season premiered on Monday, Feb. 12.

"We are so proud to call BOB ♥ ABISHOLA a CBS comedy as it helped establish a new generation of programming at the Network," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

"This series expertly showcased a family love story and workplace comedy about the immigrant experience with heartfelt humor and emotion while also authentically portraying Nigerian culture. It's a testament to the incomparable Chuck Lorre, the amazing creative team led by Al Higgins, Gina Yashere and Matt Ross, and the talents of Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku and the entire cast for making this show and its characters come to life and resonate with viewers. We plan to celebrate it this spring and give fans the most amazing episodes to remember it by."