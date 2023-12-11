Bob Gillen, dedicated Wauconda H.S. teacher, remembered by those who loved him

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details about a dedicated teacher and athletic trainer at Wauconda High School who died after his car was struck head-on by a driver police suspect was intoxicated and driving the wrong way.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to those who knew and loved the longtime staff member.

As a math teacher and athletic trainer, Bob Gillen interacted with and impacted so many students and faculty. Back at the high school Monday there was a noticeable absence.

Flowers and handwritten notes pay tribute in the athletic training room at Wauconda High School.

"He's been here, he's always been here," said Mark Ribbens, Wauconda High School Athletic Director.

It's where you could find Bob Gillen for nearly three decades.

"He put the school community and kids first before himself day in and day out," Ribbens said.

Gillen served as a math teacher and the school's head athletic trainer since 1996.

"He was an institution. So, obviously, it was a devastating loss," said Wauconda High School Principal Dan Nicholas.

Wheeling police said Gillen died after the car he was driving was struck head-on by a suspected drunk driver traveling the wrong way in a white sedan.

It happened around 2:15 Sunday morning on Palatine Road near Wheeling Road. Gillen's wife was also injured in the crash. Police said she was treated for her injuries and released.

"It's sad but we move forward and we take care of the kids," Ribbens said.

Back at Wauconda High School, grief counselors were available for staff and students as they process this sudden and unimaginable loss.

"He has a wide stretch of impact and a huge legacy and that's that many more people impacted by a loss like this. We are heartbroken and we miss him," Nicholas said.

Police in wheeling say the investigation is ongoing as new evidence is still being collected. Charges have yet to be filed against the suspected drunk driver.

School administrators are planning on honoring and celebrating Gillen's legacy in the coming days. Plans are still being worked on.

Gillen was 53 years old.

