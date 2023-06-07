Boat stranded in Lake Michigan to be towed by U.S. Coast Guard
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's an update tonight on a boat that's been stranded in Lake Michigan since the weekend.
The owner was supposed to move it by Wednesday morning, but CBS 2 has learned they couldn't afford to get it done in time.
Now, the U.S. Coast Guard said it will hire a contractor to remove the oil and hazardous material from the boat and the owner will be responsible for the bill.
The 40-foot cabin cruiser hit a rock off 57th Street Beach Saturday night and 4 passengers on board were rescued.
