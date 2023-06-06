Boat remains partially sunk on Lake Michigan days after passengers rescued

CHICAGO (CBS) – Boats on Lake Michigan are a common sight, but one caught our eye.

It was abandoned, sinking, and had been there for days. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos went looking for answers about why no one is moving it.

A harrowing rescue took place on Lake Michigan Saturday night when a 40-foot Mediterranean cabin cruiser carrying four passengers became obstructed in rocky waters near the 57th Street Beach.

U.S. Coast Guard marine units responded to the scene and rescued all the passengers without incident. The boat struck a submerged rock, causing it to be stranded.

More than 48 hours later, the vessel is still sitting in Lake Michigan, serving as a cautionary tale for other boaters heading out on the lake this summer.

"There are some obstructions that are charted within the lake, but sometimes people end up getting too close to those and end up hitting something that they can't see," said Michael Salviati, the chief marine science technician with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Salviati added that's what happened in this case.

"We do get probably anywhere from about a dozen or so throughout the year where things like this happen," he said.

If they're not hitting a submerged object, boats stranded in the lake likely ran out of fuel. The two scenarios, Salviati said, are most prevalent during the summer months.

Regardless of the situation, it becomes the owner's responsibility to get the vessel back to shore.

Fines could be issued if the boat discharges any kind of oil or gasoline in the water.

"People work really hard for these boats and they are out there having a good time and all of the sudden, their great day turns to one of their worst days," Salviati said.

In all cases, the Coast Guard sets a deadline for owners to remove their vessels from the lake. If they can't meet the deadline, a contractor is brought to remove the boat at the owner's expense.

The deadline set for the boat from Saturday's rescue is Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.