One person injured in boat fire at Far South Side marina

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Investigators on Friday were trying to figure out what sparked a boat fire on the city's Far South Side.

The 30-foot vessel caught fire on land near the Sunset Bay Marina, along the Little Calumet River near 136th Street and Torrence Avenue.

One man was hurt and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to the Fire Department.

Video from Chopper 2 showed a charred 30-foot vessel at the scene.

Two weeks ago Wednesday, at least four boats caught fire at Pier 11 Marina, farther west on the Little Calumet River at 826 E. 138th St. 

First published on January 20, 2023 / 4:48 PM

