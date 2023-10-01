Boat nearly crashes into house, leaving one dead, one seriously hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A boat nearly crashed into a house in Chicago's far northwest suburbs Saturday night, leaving at least one person dead and a second boater seriously hurt.

The wreckage landed just inches from a home in McHenry along the Fox River.

Investigators say the boat was apparently traveling at a high speed when it hit the river bank and launched into the yard.

A witness ran outside to help.

"I heard two, three big booms, ran out here. I saw a woman under the boat and a man breathing on the other side of the boat," he said. "Theyre going fast and all that stuff, but I've never seen any reckless maneuvers like this. There's a ramp of mud going right into the yard."

One victim was seen being rushed into a medical helicopter on a stretcher.

Police say the second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Department of Natural Resources and McHenry County Sheriff's Department are investigating.