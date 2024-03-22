Blommer Chocolate Company closing Chicago manufacturing plant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For decades, people who live, work, or travel in the Fulton River District have enjoyed the delightful chocolate smell generated by the Blommer manufacturing plant just steps from the Chicago River. Soon that smell will just be a memory.

Blommer Chocolate Company announced Friday it is closing the manufacturing plant that has called the Fulton River District home since 1939, citing growing maintenance and operating costs for the building and equipment, which have led to reliability issues at the factory. A specific closing date was not announced.

"It was an incredibly challenging yet inevitable decision to close the Chicago plant. However, in order to propel Blommer to the next level, we must embrace progress, transformation and elevation," said Mark Okita, chief operating officer and senior vice president at Blommer.

Meantime, Blommer is planning a $60 million expansion of its Campbellford, Canada, manufacturing plant. Blommer said, over the next few years, it also will invest $40 million in its production facilities in Pennsylvania and California.

While the Chicago chocolate factory will be closing, Blommer will keep its corporate headquarters at the Merchandise Mart, while expanding its applications lab and new research & development center at that facility.

"The new R&D Center will support future development, concept testing, processing and ingredient research, continued application evaluation and creation to enhance the customer experience," the company said in a statement.

The new research & development center will open this fall.