Watch CBS News

Blommer Chocolate to close down Chicago factory

The plant in the Fulton River District has been in operation since 1939, and is known for the delightful chocolate smell it generates just steps from the Chicago River. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reports on why it's closing.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.