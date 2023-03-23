Blackhawks won't wear pride jerseys in Sunday's game over safety concerns of Russian players

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks reportedly won't wear pride-themed warmup jerseys before Sunday's Pride Night game over safety concerns for its Russian players.

The team will host the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at the United Center.

A recent Russian law expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBTQ rights.

The team has a few Russian players with family or connections in the country.

The Associated Press reports the Blackhawks made the decision after discussions with security both in and outside of the franchise.

Pride Night will include DJs from the LGBTQ community and a performance from the Chicago Gay Men's Chorus.