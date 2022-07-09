Blackhawks trade away DeBrincat, Dach, pick up new draft picks as they undergo rebuild

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you had any doubts about the direction the Blackhawks are going, you shouldn't anymore.

With a trio of bold moves that included trading away both Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach, new GM Kyle Davidson signaled the rebuild is fully on - even as he understands this may not be easy for 'Hawks fans.

"Going through a rebuild is not fun. Doing the things you have to do to get where you want to go is not fun," Davidson said, "and so there's going to be tough days like this where you see familiar faces - and faces we in management and the fans know and love – but it's necessary, and it's necessary to get to where we want to be."

On day one of the NHL Draft Thursday evening, the Blackhawks selected two defensemen – Kevin Korchinski at No. 7 and Sam Rinzel at No. 25. They also selected one forward – Frank Nazar at No. 13.

Kevin Korchinski Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

Frank Nazar Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images

Sam Rinzel Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images

On day two Friday, the 'Hawks went all forwards, starting with a pair of Canadians in the second round – Paul Ludwinski at No. 39 and Ryan Greene at No. 57.

Paul Ludwinski David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ryan Greene David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

They added six more in rounds three through seven – winger Gavin Hayes at No. 66, winger Samuel Savoie at No. 81, centerman Aidan Thompson at No. 90, forward Dominic James at No. 173, winger Nils Juntorp at No. 188, and Riku Tohila at No. 199.

Gavin Hayes Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

Samuel Savoie BRUCE BENNETT / Getty Images

The Blackhawks also acquitted Liam Gorman from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for the 167th overall pick in the sixth round.

The 'Hawks didn't draft a goalie - but they also traded for another veteran Thursday night - Peter Mrazek.

In former 'Hawk news, Duncan Keith is retiring after 17 years in the NHL. Keith spent the first 16 years of his career with the 'Hawks and his last year with Edmonton.

Keith retires with one year left on his deal, so in an unfortunate twist, the 'Hawks will lose $5.5 million in cap space in 2022-23 and another $1.9 million in 2023-24.