Blackhawks to start season without a captain for first time in 16 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When the Blackhawks open their season next month, they won't have a captain for the first time since 2007.

Jonathan Toews' departure leaves a void, and General Manager Kyle Davidson said the team will use a series of alternate captains as the team lets leadership on a young roster organically fall in place.

"A little bit of it just out of respect for Jonathan, to not fill that spot right away – and the other part is not to put that pressure on someone else when you're coming out of a period of such greatness," Davidson said. "We'll let be the chips fall where they may. Over the next year, we'll see who emerges, see what the best option is, and decide next year if it's appropriate."

No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard just turned 18 in July, so he's a little young. Toews wasn't named captain until he turned 20.