No. 1 pick Connor Bedard has first unofficial practice with Blackhawks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The start of the NHL regular season is less than a month away, but some of the Blackhawks are already on the ice, including the new face of the franchise.

The puck drops on the Hawks' season on Oct. 14. The hype and anticipation have been building for No. 1-overall pick Connor Bedard to begin his NHL career.

Bedard was on the ice for his first unofficial practice with the team ahead of this weekend's prospect showcase in Minnesota.

Bedard did not have to participate, as next week, he'll join the rest of his new teammates as the Hawks begin training camp in earnest.

So was there any consideration of skipping the prospect showcase and focusing on next week's camp beginning?

"I think that's what'll get me ready, to be honest with you," Bedard said. "I haven't played a game in a long time, and that's what I want to do, and I'm a rookie like any other guy here. Yeah, I want to play a game so bad. It's been so long, so I'm really excited for that."

Bedard added it was good to grow relationships with his younger teammates.

"Everyone's just so excited to kind of be starting their journey off and maybe growing up together in the organization," he said. "So it's a pretty cool thing, and we're excited to kind of continue to grow."