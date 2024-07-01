Blackhawks sign 8 free agents, including Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Blackhawks' home opener is coming up on Oct. 17 against the San Jose Sharks.

The game will feature number one overall picks Connor Bedard—the Blackhawks' pick last year, of course—and former Chicago Steel forward Macklin Celebrini, who was selected as the first overall pick by the Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft last week.

But there will be plenty of veteran players on the ice too. General Manager Kyle Davidson signed eight players on the first day of free agency.

Among them is Tyler Bertuzzi, a 29-year-old forward. He signed a four-year deal with a $5.5 million annual salary cap hit.

The 'Hawks are also bringing back forward Teuvo Teravainen on a three-year deal. Teravainen, also 29, was a part of the 2015 Stanley Cup-winning Blackhawks team.

The Blackhawks also signed forwards Pat Maroon and Craig Smith to one-year contracts, and Joey Anderson to a two-year contract. Defensemen Alec Martinez was signed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract, and TJ Brodie to a two-year, $7.5 million contract, and backup goalie Laurent Brossoit was signed to a tow-year, $6.6 million contract.

Maroon and Martinez are both three-time Stanley Cup champions. Brodie spent the last four years with the Toronto Maple Leafs and will add more defense.