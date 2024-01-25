Kraken snap four-game losing streak, Blackhawks' road misery continues with 6-2 loss

SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored his 19th goal of the season early in the first period, Joey Daccord made 34 saves and the Seattle Kraken handed Chicago its 18th straight road loss with a 6-2 win over the Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Seattle snapped its four-game losing streak and added to Chicago's misery away from home. The 18 straight road losses are tied for the fourth-longest single-season streak in NHL history, along with Pittsburgh (1982-83), Quebec (1989-90) and San Jose (1992-93).

"That game was huge for us. We lost four in a row. You see the standings, we need to start climbing here. And that's a massive game," Seattle forward Jordan Eberle said.

Daccord was a big reason as he continued his stretch of stellar play in goal. He's allowed two goals or fewer in 14 of his last 17 starts. He robbed Jason Dickinson with a glove save on a Chicago power play in the first period, but he saved his best stops for the third period.

Daccord stymied former teammate Ryan Donato on a breakaway, which led to a breakaway for Seattle that Tomas Tatar finished for his fifth goal and a 5-2 Seattle lead. Daccord denied MacKenzie Entwistle with a stick save a couple of minutes later.

"I was kind of hanging around to be honest back there and hoping Joey was going to make the save and he did. I had full trust in him," Tatar said.

Tatar scored twice in the third period, adding a second goal with 3:38 remaining. Five Seattle players scored goals and 12 skaters had at least one point as the Kraken picked up an important two points going into the final stretch of games prior to the All-Star break.

Eberle and Justin Schultz both had two assists. Tatar now has nine points in 16 games since being acquired by Seattle.

"He's an intelligent player that he finds a way to make guys that he's playing with, he makes them a little bit better," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said of Tatar. "We've really liked his competitiveness on the puck, his poise in every situation and the ability to mesh with a couple of different linemates."

Arvid Soderblom made 23 saves for Chicago.

Joey Anderson scored late in the first period for Chicago, redirecting Seth Jones' shot from the blue line past Daccord. Nick Foligno had a power-play goal 39 seconds into the third period for his ninth goal of the season and pulled Chicago to 4-2.

"Their goalie played really well, but we're just having trouble burying goals," Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. "I thought our power play looked like a power play and shot the puck well. If we could have got another bounce there that would have been great."

McCann's goal came 4:34 into the first period and Jaden Schwartz made it 2-0 less than three minutes later with his 10th goal redirecting Andre Burakovsky's shot.

Alex Wennberg was credited with his eighth goal 15 seconds into the second period as the last Seattle player to touch the puck, although the goal was the result of Jones' pass deflecting off teammate Alex Vlasic and into the Chicago net.

Brandon Tanev added his first goal since Dec. 20 late in the second period off a cross-ice pass from Brian Dumoulin.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Edmonton on Thursday night.

Kraken: Host St. Louis on Friday night.