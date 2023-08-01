Blackhawks to hold public memorial event for Rocky Wirtz at United Center

Public memorial event to be held for Rocky Wirtz

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Wirtz family and the Blackhawks will be hosting a public memorial event for late Chairman Rocky Wirtz at the United Center next week.

The event will be held Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Following the program, the United Center will remain open until 3 p.m. for those wishing to pay their respects.

Wirtz died on Tuesday of last week. He was 70.

William Rockwell Wirtz had been chairman of the Chicago Blackhawks and President of the Wirtz Corporation since 2007.

As chairman of the Blackhawks, Wirtz was responsible for all aspects of the team's operations. His grandfather, Arthur Wirtz, bought the Blackhawks in 1954.