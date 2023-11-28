Blackhawks get goals from Dickinson, 3 others, top Kraken

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson and MacKenzie Entwistle scored in the second period, and the Chicago Blackhawks topped the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Jason Dickinson and Boris Katchouk also scored for Chicago, and Petr Mrazek made 33 saves. Joey Anderson added two assists.

The Blackhawks had dropped six of seven. They held off the Kraken in the final minutes at the end of a difficult day.

The Blackhawks also announced Tuesday that that they are cutting ties with Corey Perry after the veteran forward engaged in what the organization called unacceptable conduct. The team said in a statement that an internal investigation showed Perry acted in violation of his NHL Standard Player Contract and club policies "intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

Pat Morris, Perry's agent, did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Matty Beniers had a goal and an assist for Seattle in its second straight loss. Rookie Tye Kartye and Alex Wennberg also scored, and Adam Larsson had an assist for his 200th point.