Blackhawks to terminate Corey Perry's contract for "unacceptable" conduct

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- The Chicago Blackhawks are cutting ties with veteran winger Corey Perry, citing undisclosed unacceptable conduct.

The Blackhawks said Perry is being placed on unconditional waivers, and if another team doesn't claim him off waivers, they will terminate his contract effective immediately.

Perry hasn't played in a game since Nov. 19 against the Buffalo Sabres. He was a surprise healthy scratch in their next game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday, and hasn't been back on the ice, as the Blackhawks have remained silent on the reason for his absence until now.

"After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation both of the terms of his Standard Player's Contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environment," the Blackhawks said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

General manager Kyle Davidson is expected to discuss the Perry situation at a 4 p.m. press conference.

Agent Pat Morris did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the Blackhawks' intent to terminate Perry's contract. Over the weekend, he said in a statement that Perry had stepped away to attend to personal matters.

Perry, 38, signed a $2 million contract with Chicago for this season with $2 million in potential incentives. An 18-year veteran known for his leadership, the Peterborough, Ontario, native won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and became the first player in league history to reach the final three consecutive years and lose each time with Dallas, Montreal and Tampa Bay from 2020-22.