Blackhawks expected to take Connor Bedard No. 1 overall in NHL Draft

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a day the Chicago Blackhawks and their fans have been waiting for since the NHL's Draft Lottery when the Hawks scored the No. 1 overall pick.

There was no mystery about how the night was going to play out.

Connor Bedard is a 17-year-old phenom on skates and the Hawks are expected to pick him first in the draft. The team and fans hope he'll be a franchise-altering type of player.

While there may seem like a lot of buzz surrounding the teenager who has yet to play an NHL shift, Bedard does have the pre-draft resume to justify it. In the Western Hockey League in Canada last year, Bedard had the most points in the league in almost three decades. He's won almost every major award he could, including MVP at the World Juniors.

He's the first player in Canadian Hockey League history to win their top prospect, leading scorer, and player of the year award.

Before the draft, Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson called Bedard a great player and person.

"I think everyone has seen how he's handled himself in the lead-up to this draft," Davidson said. "Obviously [there's been] a lot of attention and I thought he's shown a maturity beyond his years."

Still, Bedard said he's trying to start his NHL career with simple goals.

"First of all, I want to make the team, of course, and that's the number one goal," he said. "I want to have an impact on the ice and also in the room, you know, be a good teammate and give it my all every day."

CBS 2's Matt Zahn was at the Salt Shed where Hawks fans were ready to welcome Bedard with open arms to Chicago.

Bedard will be the Hawks' second No. 1 overall pick. The first one turned out OK. That was Patrick Kane back in 2007.

But that won't be the team's only first-round pick this year as the Blackhawks also own the No. 19 overall selection.