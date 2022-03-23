Black box recovered after Boeing 737 crashes in China, with 132 on board

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the black boxes from the Boeing 737 jet crash in China has been recovered.

The recorder is so badly damaged, investigators are not able to tell whether it's the flight tracker or cockpit voice recorder. The director of the investigation says "an all-out effort" is being made to find the second box.

Chinese officials said no survivors were found after a Boeing 737 jet crashed in China with 132 people on board, making it that country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.

China Eastern Airlines' flight MU5735 vanished from radar and crashed early Monday morning in Teng county near Wuzhou and "caused a mountain fire," state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the provincial emergency management bureau.

The Boeing 737-800 from Kunming city to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" city in the Guangxi region, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said earlier.

The crash site was about 150 miles from the destination of Guangzhou, meaning the aircraft had traveled about 500 miles before coming down.

The plane was carrying 123 passengers and 9 flight crew members, and there have been no signs of any survivors.

Terrifying footage shared on social media from a local news source in China shows the Boeing 737 plummeting straight down into a mountainous area near the city of Wuzhou and disappearing. Flames and smoke could be seen rising from the hillside.

Information on the plane tracking website Flightradar24 stopped transmitting just over an hour into the flight. Tracking data shows the flight was traveling at a normal cruising altitude, when it suddenly went into a deep dive