China Eastern Airlines plane crashes in Guangxi region with 133 on board

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-89P passenger plane lands at Hong Kong International Airport in this August 1, 2018 file photo. S3studio/Getty

Beijing — A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 133 people has crashed in southwest China and caused a mountain fire with casualties unknown, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday.

The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and "caused a mountain fire", CCTV said, citing the provincial emergency management bureau.

The report added that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

Local media reported that China Eastern flight MU5735 had not arrived at its scheduled destination in Guangzhou after it took off from the city of Kunming shortly after 1:00 pm (0500 GMT) Monday, citing airport staff.

There was no immediate response from China Eastern when contacted by AFP.

First published on March 21, 2022 / 4:51 AM

