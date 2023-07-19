Watch CBS News
2 IDOT workers injured when semi hits maintenance trucks on Bishop Ford

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two workers were injured when a semi-trailer truck crashed into three Illinois Department of Transportation trucks Wednesday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

An IDOT spokesperson said the semi crashed into three IDOT maintenance trucks on the inbound lanes of the Bishop Ford near 130th Street.

Two IDOT workers were taken to the hospital, but their conditions were not immediately available.

The two right inbound lanes were blocked as of 10 a.m., but were expected to reopen soon.

July 19, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

