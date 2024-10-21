3 children, 1 adult seriously injured in crash on Chicago area expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The inbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway were closed Monday morning, after four people – including three children – were seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-trailer truck.

Illinois State Police said, around 8:50 a.m., a semi struck a passenger vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 115th Street.

One adult and three children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

All northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway remained closed as of 10:15 a.m. as police investigate the crash.