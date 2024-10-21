Watch CBS News
Local News

3 children, 1 adult seriously injured in crash on Chicago area expressway

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The inbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway were closed Monday morning, after four people – including three children – were seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-trailer truck.

Illinois State Police said, around 8:50 a.m., a semi struck a passenger vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 115th Street.

One adult and three children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

All northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway remained closed as of 10:15 a.m. as police investigate the crash.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.