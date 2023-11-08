Semi spills load of scrap metal after hitting overpass along Chicago area expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A semi-trailer truck hauling scrap spilled part of its load on the inbound Bishop Ford Freeway on Wednesday morning, when some of the scrap metal hit a bridge, causing a crash involving at least two other cars.

Illinois State Police confirmed all inbound lanes of the Bishop Ford were blocked at 159th Street around 9:30 a.m.

A CBS 2 News crew spotted the truck's load of scrap metal hit the 159th Street overpass, knocking the load out of the truck, and into oncoming traffic.

At least one car hit some of the scrap metal, and a second car hit the back of the first car.

Shawn Cummings said he was driving behind the truck at the time of the crash.

"All of a sudden, stuff started raining down, because she had it overloaded, that's what it was, and it hit the viaduct," he said. "So I'm like, 'woah!' and the lady in front of me stopped suddenly, and then boom, I hit the back of her, and my airbags came out."

"I'm blessed I didn't get hit by the beams. We all are," Cummings added.

No injuries have been reported.