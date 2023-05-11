Bill banning vaping in public buildings goes to Gov. Pritzker's desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A statewide ban on vaping inside public buildings is just a signature away from becoming law in Illinois.

Both the Illinois House and Senate passed a bill that would make Illinois the 18th state in the country to outlaw indoor vaping.

The bill was sponsored by state Sen. Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest). It expands the Smoke Free Illinois Act, which forbade smoking in public buildings and within 15 feet of entrances.

The bill now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker's office to be signed into law.

Illinois also passed a law to raise the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 in 2019, and limited the advertising of e-cigarette products in 2022.