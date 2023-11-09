President Biden in Illinois as auto workers celebrate reopening of assembly plant President Joe Biden arrived in Illinois to meet with auto workers and attend a Chicago fundraiser. On Thursday afternoon, he spoke with the United Auto Workers union members and Gov. JB Pritzker in Belvidere, near Rockford. It was his first stop before heading to Chicago for a campaign reception. The president's visit focused on re-opening an assembly plant that Stellantis closed back in March. That plant will bring back the 1,200 jobs that were lost.