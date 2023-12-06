Beverage-led McDonald's concept CosMc's to open soon in Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- We told you last week at McDonald's new spinoff, CosMc's – and on Wednesday, we learned a whole lot more.

McDonald's describes CosMc's "a new small-format beverage-led concept from McDonald's that's truly out of this world!"

"Inspired by nostalgia and powered by a menu of bold, refreshing beverages and tasty treats, CosMc's is landing earthside for us humans to enjoy," McDonald's wrote.

Some of the specialty drinks include a Churro Frappe, a S'mores Cold Brew, a Sour Cherry Energy burst, a Berry Hibiscus Sour-Ade, a Turmeric Spiced Latte, and a Blackberry mint green tea.

McDonald's

There are plenty of sweet and savory food options too – with a few McDonald's classics open on the menu. New food items include the Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich, the Spicy Queso Sandwich, and Pretzel Bites with dipping sauces.

CosMc's is named for an orange space alien who emerged from something that resembled a silver flowerpot. He appeared in McDonaldland commercials with Ronald McDonald, Grimace, and the gang from 1986 until 1992.

The Bolingbrook CosMc's location is set to open as a pilot location later this week. McDonald's says a handful of other locations will open in the coming months.