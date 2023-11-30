New McDonald's concept coming to Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- A new, top-secret restaurant concept is coming from McDonald's.

Chopper 2 flew on Thursday over what is believed to be the first CosMc's in the country – in Bolingbrook off Weber Road.

Some photos of the sign and drive-thru were also posted on TikTok.

Information about CosMc's is scarce, other than its being based off a somewhat obscure McDonaldland character – an orange space alien who emerged from something that resembled a silver flowerpot.

You might remember CosMc if you're among the demographic that was watching Saturday morning cartoons in the late 80s – he was right there in those McDonaldland commercials with Ronald McDonald and Grimace and everyone between segments of "Muppet Babies" or "Pee-wee's Playhouse."

Published reports say CosMc appeared in McDonald's commercials from 1986 until 1992. In one commercial titled "The Story of CosMc," the character shows up in McDonaldland and claims to be on a "trade mission" – which leads him to take Ronald McDonald's cheeseburgers, fries, and shakes and hand him some fake flowers in return. Ronald McDonald has to drag CosMc back with a "McMagnet" – after which he agrees to share.

How the character relates to the new McDonald's concept is not yet known. But it is known that the CosMc's restaurants are expected to be smaller.

Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta said more information will be coming soon.

"Thanks for reaching out. We are very excited and honored that McDonalds Corporation has chosen the Village of Bolingbrook as the First location in the nation to welcome their new concept. We are expecting to be able to share much more information with our residents and the community after their investor meeting which is scheduled to be held on 12/6/23," the mayor said in a statement. "As with any new business that comes to Bolingbrook we wish them great success."