Best friend remembers South Elgin teen who died in car crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're learning more tonight about two teenage girls who were students at South Elgin High School.

They tragically died in a crash on their way to school.

For the first time, we're hearing from a friend of one of the girls. She spoke to CBS 2's Sabrina Franza.

"She was the kind of girl that anybody to talk to. Like, if you didn't know her, you can go up to her and say, 'Hey I'm having a bad day. Can I just talk to you for a second?'"

Danielle Nelson lost one of her closest friends: 16-year-old Talulay Henry.

Henry went by the nickname Yuyu. The two met at South Elgin High School.

"I was walking, and I didn't really have any friends at the time. So I was just walking into the bathroom and just sitting in front of the mirror," Nelson said. "She just looked at me and said, 'Your eyes are gorgeous. What's your name? Who are you."

She said it was an instantaneous type of friendship.

"She was my new best friend," Nelson said.

On Thursday morning, Henry was in the car on her way to school with three other girls. The driver of that car failed to yield while making a left turn, police said, when it collided with a semi-truck.

Henry died, as did another student in the car, 17-year-old Kammora Campbell.

The other two students, including the driver, survived, as did the truck driver.

It was in the third period when Nelson found out.

"I called Yuyu first because I thought it was a joke. And I was just like, why aren't you answering?"

One of Yuyu's sisters confirmed the unimaginable. Nelson ran to the dean's office.

"It was like ten counselors with 30 people just sobbing in one room."

She's still waiting for news of her friend's funeral arrangements. Bartlett police had no further updates.