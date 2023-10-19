Man charged with murder in shooting in Chicago's west suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with shooting and killing a man near west suburban Bensenville over the weekend.

Kevin Krenc is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Victor Garcia, accused of shooting the victim with a rifle inside Krenc's garage on Saturday in unincorporated DuPage County near Bensenville.

Krenc was arrested on Wednesday, and was being held at the DuPage County Jail, ahead of a pretrial detention hearing on Thursday, according to jail records.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Garcia's friends, he leaves behind a pregnant girlfriend and three children.