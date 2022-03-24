Bensenville company literally laying groundwork for March Madness at United Center, creating NCAA Tournament courts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are just a day away from the Sweet 16 at the United Center, and preparations for the big weekend are well under way for the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Morning Insider Tim McNicholas shows us how a Bensenville-based business creates the March Madness courts.

Before those picture-perfect moments, before the buzzer beaters and bracket busters, a company based in the Chicago suburbs lays the groundwork – literally.

"All the way through the Final Four, the games are being played on our courts," said Jeff Krejsa, Vice President of Marketing and Strategy for Connor Sports.

The Bensenville-based flooring company creates the courts for every March Madness venue – including the United Center.

"To be on a stage like this is pretty exciting, and it's an incredible feeling to be a part of something that is part of our national culture," Krejsa said.

A team quickly removed the Bulls court after Monday's game, and within a few hours, they installed the Sweet 16 court for this weekend.

Krejsa said it all started months ago with the wood.

"This is sugar maple that's been harvested either in Wisconsin, the upper peninsula [of Michigan], or in Minnesota," he said.

From there, the lumber goes to the Connor Sports production mill in Michigan, where employees convert it into 262 four-foot by seven-foot panels.

Those panels are sent to a partner company in Ohio for the finishing and painting of the NCAA's designs, before they finally make their way to the big show.

It's an exciting time for Krejsa, although he wishes he could see his favorite teams use the court.

"It is unfortunate that both Loyola and Illinois exited early, but gotta pick our favorites, and I think I'm pulling for Iowa State for this weekend," Krejsa said.

The Blackhawks and Bulls are both on the road this week, so the court won't change until Sunday night.

This week's NCAA Tournament schedules were planned years in advance, with the Sweet 16 in mind.