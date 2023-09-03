Texas man charged with armed robbery of Bensenville ATM tech held on $1.5 million bond

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Texas man charged with the armed robbery of an ATM technician in suburban Bensenville is being held on $1.5 million bond.

Ernest Hudson, 23, of Houston, is charged with one count of financial institution robbery, one count of robbery, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and multiple misdemeanors and petty traffic offenses, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

According to a release from the state's attorney's office, around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday a technician was servicing an ATM at the Chase Bank at 133 W. Grand Avenue. That is when two men wearing masks pulled up in a Nissan Murano, got out and ran toward the technician and ordered him to leave. They then allegedly took ATM containers containing cash and checks before getting back in their vehicle to flee the scene.

Roads were closed and the UP-West Metra line was stalled in Villa Park while officers tried to track down two suspects who ended up crashing their SUV in Lombard following a high speed police chase.

Both men then fled the vehicle on foot, and Hudson was taken into custody a short time later.

Police said they recovered around $38,000 that was stolen from the ATM.

Officers are still trying to track down the second suspect.

Hudson's next court appearance is schedule for Sept. 28.