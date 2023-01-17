Ribbon cutting Tuesday for Belmont-Cragin Elementary and Early Childhood Center

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago Public Schools is celebrating a new school on the Northwest Side.

CPS is planning a ribbon cutting to officially welcome students and staff to the Belmont-Cragin Elementary School and Early Childhood Center.

The school has a new 83,000 square foot facility right on the corner of Fullerton Parkway and Meade Avenue with 32 new modern classrooms with scenic views of Riis park. Students will have access to a fine arts curriculum along with a blackbox theater, a music room, library and an art room.

The dual language curriculum offered will allow student to become bilingual and biliterate in English and Spanish.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend the ceremonial ribbon cutting at 9 a.m.