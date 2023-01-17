Watch CBS News

Ribbon cutting at Belmont-Cragin Elementary

Chicago Public Schools is celebrating a new school on the Northwest Side. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS leaders formally cut the ribbon Tuesday morning on the new Belmont-Cragin Elementary School and Early Childhood Center.
