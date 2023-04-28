Police warning businesses in Belmont Cragin of recent burglaries

CPD issue alert after 3 business burglaries in Belmont Cragin

CPD issue alert after 3 business burglaries in Belmont Cragin

CPD issue alert after 3 business burglaries in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are now warning business owners in Belmont Cragin after three robberies just this week.

They say someone is throwing a cinder block through the window before taking cash, registers, and food.

Two of these crimes happened on the 5100 block of West Diversey Avenue on Sunday and Wednesday nights.

The third incident happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on West Fullerton.

Police say two men were involved and took a cash register.

They got away in a red sedan.

No arrests were made.