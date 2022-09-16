Watch CBS News
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 6 stores in Illinois

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS/AP

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Illinois will close by the end of the year.

Four of the stores are in the Chicago area: Gurnee, Schaumburg, Joliet, and Bourbonnais. The other two are in Carbondale and in Fairview Heights, near St. Louis.

The struggling retailer has released a list of 56 stores that are closing nationwide, and has said it plans to close about 150 stores and slash its workforce by 20%.

It estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company's current fiscal year. It also said it is considering selling more of its stock to shore up its finances and had lined up more than $500 million of new financing.

But it will keep its buybuy Baby chain, which earlier this year it considered selling.

Bed Bath & Beyond blames declining sales and a changing workforce for the closures.

As of May, the retailer operated a total of 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. As of February, it had roughly 32,000 employees.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 9:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

