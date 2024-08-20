Most Chicago Bears starters, including Caleb Williams, will sit for final preseason game

The majority of the Chicago Bears starters, including rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, will not play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Matt Eberflus made the announcement on Tuesday, CBS News Chicago's Matt Zahn reported.

Matt Eberflus announces "the majority of the starters" will not play in Thursday's preseason finale for the Bears. Confirms that Caleb Williams is NOT playing.@cbschicago — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) August 20, 2024

The move to sit the rookie comes after two straight preseason performances that appeared to impress his teammates and observers.

Williams led two scoring drives against Buffalo two weeks ago and two more against Cincinnati last Saturday, including running for a touchdown himself. The Bears so far are undefeated in preseason play through their first three games.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft has completed 50% of his passes for 170 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions, with a rating of 79.2.

Williams' teammates and coaches lauded him for his poise and resiliency so far this preseason as he's adjusted to the NFL.

"I know he's got a lot of attention on his back right now and obviously being the No. 1 guy in the draft, Heisman winner," Bears tight end Gerald Everett said on Monday. "[He's] just rolling with the punches and being poised. Caleb's a standup guy, confident in himself and we have the utmost confidence in him as well."

The Bears will take on the Chiefs Thursday night in Kansas City in their preseason finale. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. central time.