Chicago Bears' Velus Jones Jr. continues to get reps at running back

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears may have no shortage of playmakers on offense, but they could always use one more.

The versatile Velus Jones Jr. is trying out a new position as he tries to stay on the field, and the roster.

Jones continued to work with the running backs this week at Bears practice after what head coach Matt Eberflus originally said would be a one-week trial. The wide receiver/return man said there are a lot of nuances of the position he's learning.

"It's more than just running the ball," Jones said. "Protections, you know, having your eyes in the right spot to protect the quarterback, just knowing certain runs and why you're running the way you're running. Do you have to bounce? Do you have to hit the A gap, B gap, and so yeah just getting a full understanding."

The Bears have been looking to find ways to get the ball in Jones' hands outside of just being a kick returner.

"He's always been a guy that will do anything that the coaches ask him to do and he's more than willing to play any different position on special teams and anywhere," said Richard Hightower, the Bears special teams coordinator.

Jones said the fact that the team is looking to get the ball in his hands more is something that he takes pride in."

He also gave a little more backstory to the pet ferret he mentioned in this week's "Hard Knocks" episode, which he apparently purchased off Craigslist with teammate Michael Pittman in an alley near USC. While the origins were a bit sketchy, Jones said they fell in love with Crash, the ferret, and said he was "one of a kind."

On the health front, Bears players continued to trend in the right direction this week. On defense, Kyler Gordon, Montez Sweat and Tyrique Stevenson all went through at least parts of 11-on-11 team periods. Sweat even chased down Caleb Williams on a broken play scramble.

That's good news with the Cincinnati Bengals coming to Chicago for a joint practice on Thursday afternoon.