Caleb Williams hopes for more explosive Chicago Bears offense with new OC

CHICAGO (CBS) – Switching offensive coordinator five days before playing the Green Bay Packers is less than ideal, but for the Chicago Bears, desperate times call for desperate measures.

With an offense that's failing to deliver points, fans will find out what new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown can do for the Bears.

Wednesday was the first practice for Brown as offensive coordinator after taking over for the fired Shane Waldron. The task is not an easy one as he'll try to spark a struggling offense in the middle of the season.

"Where we are in the season, you can't reinvent the wheel," Brown said. "I'm not gonna try to do that at all ... but it's about being able to try to find the best way to be effective with our playmakers. To be able to marry what we do from a formation and motion standpoint. Everything to me starts up front, starts with the running game."

When head coach Matt Eberflus was asked how much could realistically change in a few days, he said, "I think significantly. I really do and again that's what we're looking for, significant change."

He added, "What I'm looking for in the offense is creativity, working the guys into open positions on the field. It takes everybody."

Caleb Williams has had his struggles the past three weeks. He admitted he's probably been holding onto the ball a little too long, which contributed to the numerous sacks he's taken. He's hopeful the change at offensive coordinator can benefit him as well.

"I think we'll do a good job of marrying everything up together, making everything look the same," Williams said. "And then from there, get a few easier passes, a few extra layups. I think from there it provides a little bit more explosiveness for us as an offense."

As far as reports that some of the veterans wanted Tyson Bagent starting over Williams, tight end Cole Kmet said point blank, "That didn't happen." Kmet said it's been a tough couple of weeks, but they have full faith in Williams.